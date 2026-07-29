Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,291 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $158,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $201.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,081,939.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $153.02 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.79 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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