Altshuler Shaham Ltd Buys Shares of 366,250 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 366,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,408,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Astera Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALAB. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 15,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Manuel Alba sold 8,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.38, for a total transaction of $3,892,104.58. Following the sale, the director owned 286,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,492,261.94. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock worth $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $260.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.59. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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