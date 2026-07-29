Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,949 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 2,268,619 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $89,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $332,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873,274 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $375,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.75 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $455.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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