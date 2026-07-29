Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,823,796 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. National Bank Financial set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:NTR opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $85.36. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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