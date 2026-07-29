Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.62 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,810 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 2,074,985 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in eBay were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 48.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in eBay by 26.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,557.68. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay was mentioned as a stock pick on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which may provide modest additional investor attention and support sentiment. ServiceNow, Meta, eBay And A Health Care Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

eBay was mentioned as a stock pick on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which may provide modest additional investor attention and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating momentum remains supportive: eBay’s latest quarterly revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.09 billion, while adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share exceeded analysts’ expectations. The stock is also above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Recent operating momentum remains supportive: eBay’s latest quarterly revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.09 billion, while adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share exceeded analysts’ expectations. The stock is also above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Strong demand for limited-release products, including OpenAI’s Codex Micro device reselling at a substantial premium, highlights eBay’s role in secondary-market commerce but is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. OpenAI’s first hardware device debuted at $230. Now, it’s on eBay for $1,850

Strong demand for limited-release products, including OpenAI’s Codex Micro device reselling at a substantial premium, highlights eBay’s role in secondary-market commerce but is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: A newly introduced federal “Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights” could require large marketplaces to provide greater notice and appeal rights and limit inventory and fund holds. The bill has only eight cosponsors, making its passage uncertain, but it represents a potential future compliance burden for eBay. Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights Act of 2026

A newly introduced federal “Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights” could require large marketplaces to provide greater notice and appeal rights and limit inventory and fund holds. The bill has only eight cosponsors, making its passage uncertain, but it represents a potential future compliance burden for eBay. Negative Sentiment: eBay and three former senior executives agreed to pay approximately $55.7 million to settle a lawsuit involving the 2019 stalking and harassment campaign against a Massachusetts couple. The payment is relatively small compared with eBay’s roughly $52 billion market value, but the settlement creates a one-time financial cost and renews reputational and governance concerns. eBay, former executives to pay $56 million to settle couple’s harassment case

eBay Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here