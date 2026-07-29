Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $1.64 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD - Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,900 shares of the healthcare company's stock after selling 107,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of InMode worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the healthcare company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,927 shares of the healthcare company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of InMode and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on InMode from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

InMode Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of INMD opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $889.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. InMode had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 13.47%. InMode's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. NASDAQ: INMD is a medical technology company headquartered in Israel that develops, manufactures and markets devices for aesthetic and medical treatments. The company specializes in energy-based technologies, primarily radiofrequency platforms, designed to deliver minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures.

InMode's product portfolio encompasses a range of modular systems targeting body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening and other cosmetic applications. Key offerings include devices built on proprietary radiofrequency and radiofrequency-assisted lipolysis, enabling physicians to perform treatments such as tissue coagulation, skin resurfacing and subdermal volumizing with reduced downtime.

The company distributes its technologies through direct sales operations and distribution partners, serving medical professionals across multiple geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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