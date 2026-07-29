Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 168.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Airbnb alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,332,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9,331.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,172,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,315 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,682 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $342,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $153.11 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $153.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,595,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,267,850. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 13,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $1,980,029.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,798,969.10. This trade represents a 52.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,245,479 shares of company stock valued at $310,454,308. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.23.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Airbnb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Airbnb wasn't on the list.

While Airbnb currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here