Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $72.36 Million Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 202.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,289 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 320,236 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in ARM were worth $72,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 price target on ARM in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered ARM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARM news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 216,049 shares of company stock valued at $52,101,605 in the last quarter.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM opened at $244.74 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $452.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.72 and a 200 day moving average of $211.00. The firm has a market cap of $261.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.36, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 3.76.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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