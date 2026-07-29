Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $96.23 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 227.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,220 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 518,790 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Qualcomm worth $96,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Encore Global Management LP bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the first quarter worth $1,633,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $222.77.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $202.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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