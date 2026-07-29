Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Holdings in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,223 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in MasTec were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 32.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 793.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock opened at $312.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $371.15 and a 200-day moving average of $332.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $441.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $466.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

See Also

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