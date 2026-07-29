Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $7.41 Million in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,655 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sandisk by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after purchasing an additional 904,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after buying an additional 828,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after buying an additional 199,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at $518,889,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Down 14.2%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,096.10 on Wednesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,354.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,747.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,104.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand continues to support Sandisk’s memory and data-storage growth. One analysis identifies Sandisk as an AI beneficiary that has outperformed NVIDIA, while its latest reported quarter showed revenue growth of 251% year over year and earnings well above consensus. 2 AI Stocks That Beat NVIDIA - and Could Soar Even Higher

AI infrastructure demand continues to support Sandisk’s memory and data-storage growth. One analysis identifies Sandisk as an AI beneficiary that has outperformed NVIDIA, while its latest reported quarter showed revenue growth of 251% year over year and earnings well above consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to Sandisk’s next earnings report, with the company’s strong results and AI-related demand offering potential support, but the stock’s outlook remains highly dependent on continued growth in memory pricing and demand.

Investors are looking ahead to Sandisk’s next earnings report, with the company’s strong results and AI-related demand offering potential support, but the stock’s outlook remains highly dependent on continued growth in memory pricing and demand. Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks extended their pullback as concerns about an AI bubble, rising infrastructure costs and stretched expectations weighed on the Nasdaq and the broader AI trade. Chip Stocks Extend Pullback Amid AI Bubble Fears

Chip stocks extended their pullback as concerns about an AI bubble, rising infrastructure costs and stretched expectations weighed on the Nasdaq and the broader AI trade. Negative Sentiment: China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) made a strong market debut, while reports of progress on domestically developed Chinese lithography equipment heightened fears that Chinese companies could close the technology gap in NAND and other memory products. Why are Micron, Sandisk, and SK Hynix stocks falling today?

China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) made a strong market debut, while reports of progress on domestically developed Chinese lithography equipment heightened fears that Chinese companies could close the technology gap in NAND and other memory products. Negative Sentiment: Technical selling has accelerated after Sandisk’s extraordinary rally from its 2025 spinoff, leaving the shares more than 50% below their June peak and below key moving averages. Analysts and commentators warn that the retreat may reflect both profit-taking and a reset of overly optimistic expectations.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

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