Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company's stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3%

LNG opened at $252.43 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day moving average is $243.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.20 and a 52-week high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Trending Headlines about Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expansion milestone: Cheniere received approval to introduce natural gas into its final LNG expansion plant. This advances commissioning and supports the company’s longer-term growth in LNG production and exports. Cheniere gets approval to introduce natural gas into final LNG expansion plant

Cheniere received approval to introduce natural gas into its final LNG expansion plant. This advances commissioning and supports the company’s longer-term growth in LNG production and exports. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained: Cheniere declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or approximately $2.22 annualized, payable August 18 to shareholders of record August 10. The roughly 0.9% yield provides a modest income return and signals continued shareholder distributions. Cheniere Declares Quarterly Dividend

Cheniere declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or approximately $2.22 annualized, payable August 18 to shareholders of record August 10. The roughly 0.9% yield provides a modest income return and signals continued shareholder distributions. Neutral Sentiment: Constructive LNG backdrop: Coverage highlights strong global LNG export demand and Cheniere’s positioning to benefit from the broader natural-gas export boom. However, the company remains exposed to commodity prices, project execution and elevated leverage.

Coverage highlights strong global LNG export demand and Cheniere’s positioning to benefit from the broader natural-gas export boom. However, the company remains exposed to commodity prices, project execution and elevated leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Several other items focused on EQT, Expand Energy and Chevron rather than Cheniere and are unlikely to have a direct effect on LNG shares. The available news does not identify a specific negative development explaining the session’s weakness.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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