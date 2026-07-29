Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 313,445 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM - Free Report) by 1,175.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,108 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 313,445 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.30% of Tower Semiconductor worth $58,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,682,152 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $549,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $507,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,112 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,002,806 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $352,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $259,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,108,004 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $152,409,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company's stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 9.5%

TSEM opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company's technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

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