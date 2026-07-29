Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases New Stake in Diageo plc $DEO

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,225,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Diageo at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,928 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Diageo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,992 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Diageo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $72.45 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital set a $99.00 target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.25.

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About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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