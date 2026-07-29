Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. $LGIH

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 4.68% of LGI Homes worth $42,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in LGI Homes by 75.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 1,759.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised LGI Homes from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LGI Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGI Homes

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.82. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $319.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.22 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc NASDAQ: LGIH is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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