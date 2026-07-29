Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,338 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Shopify were worth $43,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $2,611,797,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,506,036 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,530,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,026,193 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Shopify by 7,207.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,148,259 shares of the software maker's stock worth $184,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,545 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,246,473 shares of the software maker's stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

Shopify Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.58. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $182.19.

Key Stories Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of strong Q2 growth: Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Shopify Jumps on Q2 Revenue Growth Hopes

Investors are reportedly expecting revenue growth in the high-twenties percentage range, helping drive buying ahead of earnings. The company’s subscription revenue recently grew 21%, supported by Shopify Plus adoption, enterprise customers and new AI tools. Positive Sentiment: Confidence in Shopify’s competitive position: RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. RBC on Shopify’s AI Defensibility

RBC argued that Shopify has strong defenses against AI-driven software disruption, while other commentary characterized the company as an early leader in agentic commerce. These views reinforce the potential for AI to expand Shopify’s merchant tools rather than weaken its business model. Positive Sentiment: Expanded merchant distribution: DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. DoorDash Shopify Integration

DoorDash’s native Shopify integration lets eligible U.S. brick-and-mortar merchants synchronize catalogs and inventory and begin selling through DoorDash more easily. The partnership could increase Shopify’s ecosystem value and merchant engagement, although the near-term financial effect is uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem development: Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Marmeto Becomes Shopify Platinum Partner

Indian e-commerce agency Marmeto became a Shopify Platinum Partner, signaling continued expansion of Shopify’s implementation and services network but likely having limited direct impact on near-term results. Negative Sentiment: Governance and reputational concerns: CEO Tobi Lütke faced criticism over apparent support for giving wealthy individuals greater voting power, including claims that the ultra-rich should receive multiple votes. The controversy could create reputational risk, though it has not yet altered Shopify’s operating outlook. Shopify CEO Voting Rights Criticism

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial set a $155.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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