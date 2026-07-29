Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 4,071,854 Shares of ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,277,813 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,071,854 shares during the period. ICL Group accounts for 1.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 1.73% of ICL Group worth $113,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICL Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ICL Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICL

ICL Group Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE ICL opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.97.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. ICL Group's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: ICL. The company's origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL's core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

Further Reading

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