Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 993,068 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,694 shares of the company's stock after selling 993,068 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd's holdings in Datadog were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Datadog by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its position in Datadog by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,964.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $250.88 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.23, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $11,464,301.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,215,580.15. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.87, for a total value of $4,897,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,586.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,486,587 shares of company stock valued at $342,962,652. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to $289 from $255 and maintained a Buy rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. BTIG price target article

BTIG Research raised its Datadog price target to and maintained a rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The upgrade reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Why Datadog outpaced the stock market

Datadog recently outperformed the broader market, with shares advancing 2.03% in the latest completed session. Investor interest has been supported by expectations for upcoming cloud-company earnings and generally bullish Wall Street recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Wall Street recommendations on Datadog

The average brokerage recommendation remains equivalent to a Buy, although the concentration of bullish ratings may reduce the signal’s usefulness and leave the stock vulnerable to disappointment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares worth about $11.5 million, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares worth approximately $11.5 million, and Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for roughly $4.9 million. All three transactions were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which reduces their significance as discretionary bearish signals, but the sales can still pressure sentiment—particularly after DDOG’s strong run and elevated valuation.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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