Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $50,183,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 43.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 59.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CLSA upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SQM

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA NYSE: SQM is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM's product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

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