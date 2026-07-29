Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,000 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 133,000 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises about 1.9% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.17% of CRH worth $119,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 29,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $103.48 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $93.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CRH's payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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