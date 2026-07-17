Alumis Inc. $ALMS Shares Sold by Towerview LLC

Towerview LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS - Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,294 shares of the company's stock after selling 272,706 shares during the quarter. Alumis comprises 3.2% of Towerview LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alumis worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alumis by 64.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alumis by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alumis by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 724,133 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanam Pangali sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,108. The trade was a 31.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alumis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Alumis from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alumis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alumis from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alumis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALMS

Alumis Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of -0.73. Alumis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.01). Alumis had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 2,825.70%.The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alumis Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alumis Company Profile

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words "allumer"-French for illuminate-and "immunis"-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

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