Amanah Holdings Trust Invests $107.47 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,468,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 15.7% of Amanah Holdings Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,016.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,017.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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