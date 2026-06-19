Amanah Holdings Trust Takes $17.80 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $17,796,000. Advanced Energy Industries makes up about 2.6% of Amanah Holdings Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Amanah Holdings Trust owned 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,694 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,852 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,734.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,674 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 404,356 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $372.59 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $346.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $361.82.

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Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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