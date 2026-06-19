Amanah Holdings Trust Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,084,000. GE Vernova makes up about 5.0% of Amanah Holdings Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to “strong-buy” , adding fresh analyst support and reinforcing the bullish view on the company’s long-term power and electrification growth story.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to , adding fresh analyst support and reinforcing the bullish view on the company’s long-term power and electrification growth story. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova signed a deal to help rebuild Venezuela’s power grid , highlighting new international project opportunities and demand for its grid and power solutions. GE Vernova signs deal to rebuild Venezuelan power grid

GE Vernova signed a deal to help , highlighting new international project opportunities and demand for its grid and power solutions. Positive Sentiment: The company’s newly released 2025 Sustainability Report emphasized progress in adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, supporting the investment case around its clean-energy and infrastructure exposure. GE Vernova’s New Sustainability Report Highlights Progress Adding New Power to the Grid, Enabling People to Thrive, Reducing Carbon Intensity, and Advancing Breakthrough Energy Technologies

The company’s newly released emphasized progress in adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, supporting the investment case around its clean-energy and infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as GE Vernova is being viewed as a key AI power-infrastructure play , with growing electricity demand from data centers keeping sentiment elevated.

Investor interest remains strong as GE Vernova is being viewed as a key , with growing electricity demand from data centers keeping sentiment elevated. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova’s supplier Arcosa broke out on strength tied to data-center-driven construction demand, a supportive read-through for the broader power and infrastructure supply chain. GE Vernova Supplier Breaks Out As Data Centers Lift Construction Sector

GE Vernova’s supplier broke out on strength tied to data-center-driven construction demand, a supportive read-through for the broader power and infrastructure supply chain. Negative Sentiment: One report flagged recent insider selling at GE Vernova as a cautionary sign, which may temper enthusiasm despite the broader bullish trend.

GE Vernova Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,111.65 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.04 and a 1-year high of $1,181.95. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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