Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Increased by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,338 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 285,739 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $59,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co now owns 314,300 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $65,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,128 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 2,463,475 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $513,068,000 after purchasing an additional 955,300 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302,481 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $62,998,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $252.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Article Title

Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Article Title

Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Article Title

Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Article Title

Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Article Title

Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Article Title

One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Negative Sentiment: Investors also continued to digest Amazon’s plan to issue $25 billion in new debt to fund AI infrastructure, which may raise concerns about balance-sheet pressure and returns on investment. Article Title

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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