Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Griffith & Werner Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. StoneRidge PMG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,160,000. Burton Enright Welch grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Burton Enright Welch now owns 13,416 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,217 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 148,234 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $36,932,000 after acquiring an additional 34,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares in the company, valued at $30,800,900. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total value of $5,126,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,806,456.44. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Top Amazon.com Stories

Investors following AMZN have been watching these stories:

Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

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