Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lowered by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,184 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Continuum Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 20,786 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 435,527 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $100,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $22,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $238.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house Graviton5 CPU for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads.

Amazon is strengthening its AI and cloud position with the rollout of a faster in-house for AWS customers, which supports its long-term competitive edge in cloud computing and AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: BMO reportedly named Amazon one of its top AI picks , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story.

BMO reportedly named , reinforcing bullish Wall Street sentiment around the company’s AI and AWS growth story. Positive Sentiment: Amazon secured a $17.5 billion delayed-draw term loan facility , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Reuters article on Amazon securing $17.5 billion loan facility amid AI-driven capex ramp

Amazon secured a , giving it additional financial flexibility to keep funding data centers, AI infrastructure, and other growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including Pinterest storefront integrations and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace.

Amazon’s expanded partnership activity, including and additional commerce tie-ins, could help drive product discovery and more sales through its marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also expanded its less-than-truckload freight service to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services.

Amazon also expanded its to outside businesses, which could open a new logistics revenue stream and deepen its role in supply-chain services. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact.

Several articles highlighted Amazon’s growing role in AI infrastructure, including supply-chain and fiber-related deals, which are strategically important but still more about future growth than immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that Amazon’s capital expenditures are rising sharply , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness.

The large loan facility and ongoing AI infrastructure buildout are also reminding investors that , which can pressure near-term margins and explain some of the stock’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the market is increasingly focused on Amazon’s heavy spending and financing needs, creating concern that the company may be prioritizing long-term growth at the expense of near-term profitability.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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