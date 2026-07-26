Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is AMF Tjanstepension AB's 6th Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,996 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $516,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

AMZN opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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