Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Lmcg Investments LLC's 4th Largest Position

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,280 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Lmcg Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $247.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The stock's fifty day moving average is $250.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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