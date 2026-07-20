Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Saxon Interests Inc.'s 6th Largest Position

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Saxon Interests Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Saxon Interests Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $247.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The firm's 50-day moving average is $250.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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