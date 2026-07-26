Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is TFR Capital LLC.'s 6th Largest Position

TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,877 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of TFR Capital LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TFR Capital LLC.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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