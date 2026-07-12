Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,044 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,617,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,414,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $253.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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