Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 56,056 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $563,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,848,346 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $95,504,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,341,405,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 63,822,242 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,211,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,831,376,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.43 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $255.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $287.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,604,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares in the company, valued at $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Key Amazon.com News

Here's some of the latest news about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Article: Amazon Decart acquisition

Amazon agreed to acquire Decart’s AI optimization technology and bring on its team. The software could make workloads run more efficiently on Amazon’s Trainium chips, reduce reliance on Nvidia hardware and support AWS margins over time, though it is not expected to eliminate near-term infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Article: Amazon Autos U.K. launch

Amazon Autos is set to launch in the U.K. in early 2027, its first expansion beyond the U.S., with Hyundai as its initial new-car brand. The move broadens the service’s potential market, although revenue impact is likely longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing allowing Meta’s Muse AI shopping agent to access Amazon’s store again. A deal could bring shopping referrals, but the companies still need to address Amazon’s concerns about advertising revenue and the value exchanged. Article: Amazon and Meta talks

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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