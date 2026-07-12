Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,590 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 112,006 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 33.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 71,531 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 156,895 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $32,677,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.34. 31,617,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,414,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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