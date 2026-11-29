Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $104,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $5,910,083,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Recent Amazon.com Headlines

These are some of the AMZN headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is offering about 15 hours of free live sports on Black Friday to attract viewers to Prime Video. That could boost engagement, though the report does not quantify the potential financial impact. Amazon Is Offering 15 Hours of Free Sports on Black Friday

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Freedom Broker increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 14,541 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,495,895.63. The trade was a 40.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,623,646.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report