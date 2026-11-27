Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,592 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Freedom Broker lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $320.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total value of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,806,456.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Garman sold 14,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.47, for a total transaction of $3,729,330.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,895.63. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Top Amazon.com Stories

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Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

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