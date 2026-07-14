Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 381,974 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of World Investment Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Article Title

Several commentators argue Amazon’s current valuation looks attractive after the sell-off, with its P/E near multi-year lows and earnings growth still intact. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Article Title

Market coverage highlighted Amazon as one of the hyperscalers positioned to benefit as heavy AI capex eventually translates into stronger free cash flow, improving the long-term risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Article Title

Amazon’s AI chip strategy drew attention, with a report suggesting Trainium and Inferentia could evolve into a broader external compute business, creating another growth avenue beyond AWS. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Article Title

Analysts and media reports emphasized that Amazon Web Services revenue is accelerating, while AI demand and new business opportunities inside Amazon’s delivery network could support future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Article Title

Coverage of Amazon joining a broader big-tech AI spending spree underscored the company’s scale and strategic importance, but also reminded investors that capex remains elevated and will pressure near-term free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Article Title

One report framed Amazon as a “loser” in the AI infrastructure transfer, arguing hyperscalers are funding chipmakers’ growth while absorbing heavy cash burn themselves. Negative Sentiment: Investors also continued to digest Amazon’s plan to issue $25 billion in new debt to fund AI infrastructure, which may raise concerns about balance-sheet pressure and returns on investment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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