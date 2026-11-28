StoneRidge PMG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,160,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of StoneRidge PMG Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,910,083,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $124,755,580.35. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Investors following AMZN have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.39. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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