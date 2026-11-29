Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of Csenge Advisory Group's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $22,218,775,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,341,405,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $12,831,376,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,631,466,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,910,083,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

These are some of the AMZN news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on whether AWS growth can justify a reported $220 billion capital-spending plan. Heavy investment could weigh on cash flow if returns take time to materialize. Amazon’s AWS Profit Rose 55%. Can It Absorb a $220 Billion Capex Bill?

Amazon.com Trading Up 4.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian Olsavsky sold 6,172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,800,900. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total value of $5,126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $580,806,456.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Freedom Broker boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "conviction-buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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