Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,699 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Investors Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 153.9% during the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 113,843 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $23,710,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Warner Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Warner Group LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. New Street Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

AMZN stock opened at $247.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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