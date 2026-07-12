Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Petros Family Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $245.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,617,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,414,680. The company's fifty day moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day moving average is $235.31. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,175,038.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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