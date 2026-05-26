Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,844 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. The trade was a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 136,124 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, President Capital dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Article Title

Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure is being framed as a long-term catalyst, with investors betting the company’s scale in data centers and cloud could strengthen its competitive edge. Article Title

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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