Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,269 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sigma Planning Corp's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.39 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Amazon seeks federal approval to launch 5,105 satellites for direct-to-device network

Amazon filed with the FCC to deploy up to 5,105 low-Earth-orbit satellites for direct-to-device messaging, voice, data and emergency services, targeting service launch in 2028. The initiative would expand Project Leo beyond broadband, leverage assets associated with Amazon’s planned $11.6 billion Globalstar acquisition and challenge SpaceX’s Starlink in the mobile-connectivity market. Positive Sentiment: Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Amazon Buy Rating Reaffirmed as AWS Momentum Drives Outlook

Analyst Brian White reaffirmed a Buy rating and $315 price target, citing momentum at Amazon Web Services (AWS). The target implies considerable upside from current trading levels, although it remains dependent on execution and earnings results. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Amazon’s Next Earnings Report Could Sink the Stock

Amazon reports second-quarter results on July 30, making AWS growth, operating margins, free cash flow and its AI investment outlook key catalysts. Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with the average price target reportedly near $313, but the results could produce significant volatility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Amazon and Microsoft Are Spending $400 Billion on AI

Investors are increasingly concerned that Amazon’s roughly $200 billion 2026 capital-expenditure plan, much of it tied to AI infrastructure, could weigh on free cash flow. Strong earnings beats across technology have not consistently translated into stock gains, raising the bar for Amazon to demonstrate that AI spending will generate sufficient returns. Negative Sentiment: Warner Bros. Discovery sued Amazon over the hiring of an HBO Max executive, alleging that Amazon induced a contract breach and seeking restrictions on future employee poaching. The litigation adds a legal overhang, though its financial impact is currently unclear. Warner Bros. Discovery sues Amazon over HBO Max executive hire

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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