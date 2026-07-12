Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,146 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 36,583 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,653,121 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $89,708,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,120,994 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,753,622,000 after buying an additional 2,479,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,868,735,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.34. The stock had a trading volume of 31,617,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,414,680. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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