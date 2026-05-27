Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,196 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.39, for a total value of $1,671,424.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $127,659,819.53. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,552,494. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive after multiple articles highlighted Amazon’s strong AI and AWS growth potential, margin expansion case, and bullish analyst views, including recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above current levels. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive after multiple articles highlighted Amazon’s strong AI and AWS growth potential, margin expansion case, and bullish analyst views, including recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above current levels. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest quarterly revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year, reinforces the view that the business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Article Title

Amazon’s latest quarterly revenue of $181.5 billion, up 16.6% year over year, reinforces the view that the business is still expanding at a healthy pace. Positive Sentiment: The stock is also being included in broader market “buy zone” and AI-leader discussions, suggesting traders still see Amazon as a favored large-cap growth name. Article Title

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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