Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632,111 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $376,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,552,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategist commentary said Amazon is emerging as an AI winner within the Magnificent 7 because its free cash flow gives it an edge in the next phase of the AI race. Article Title

Strategist commentary said Amazon is emerging as an AI winner within the Magnificent 7 because its free cash flow gives it an edge in the next phase of the AI race. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe named Amazon a top internet-sector pick, reinforcing bullish expectations for the stock’s growth outlook. Article Title

Wolfe named Amazon a top internet-sector pick, reinforcing bullish expectations for the stock’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America maintained a Buy rating and reiterated a $310 target, citing logistics innovations that could support longer-term margins. Article Title

Bank of America maintained a Buy rating and reiterated a $310 target, citing logistics innovations that could support longer-term margins. Positive Sentiment: Amazon reported strong Q1 revenue growth of 16.6% year over year, which continues to support the bullish case around demand and operating leverage. Article Title

Amazon reported strong Q1 revenue growth of 16.6% year over year, which continues to support the bullish case around demand and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon disclosed several insider sales by executives including Andrew Jassy, Matthew Garman, Douglas Herrington, David Zapolsky, and Shelley Reynolds, but the trades were mostly pre-planned 10b5-1 transactions, which often limits how negatively investors view them. Article Title

Amazon disclosed several insider sales by executives including Andrew Jassy, Matthew Garman, Douglas Herrington, David Zapolsky, and Shelley Reynolds, but the trades were mostly pre-planned 10b5-1 transactions, which often limits how negatively investors view them. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon said it invested over £15 billion in the U.K. in 2025, keeping it on track for its planned £40 billion multi-year investment program, which signals continued capital spending rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Amazon said it invested over £15 billion in the U.K. in 2025, keeping it on track for its planned £40 billion multi-year investment program, which signals continued capital spending rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider-sale headlines may create some short-term caution, even if the selling was scheduled, because the cluster of executive disposals can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $265.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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