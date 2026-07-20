Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118,619 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $232,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 343,480 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 206,664 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $43,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 7,973 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 14,475 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, PCB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.76.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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