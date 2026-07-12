Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Boosted by Twin City Private Wealth LLC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,590 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 112,006 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. China Renaissance raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $245.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,617,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,414,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here