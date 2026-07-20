Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Lifted by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 479.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,013 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Cvfg LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cvfg LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $247.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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