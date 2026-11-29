Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,868 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 107,563 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. TOP Private Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atomic Invest LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 41.2% during the second quarter. Atomic Invest LLC now owns 168 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMZN:

Positive Sentiment: Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Amazon Stocks Climb as Thanksgiving Online Spending Hits $7.1 Billion

Thanksgiving online spending in the U.S. reached $7.1 billion, according to Adobe data, exceeding forecasts; Adobe projected $12.9 billion in Black Friday online sales. The figures point to healthy seasonal e-commerce demand, though they reflect the wider retail market. Positive Sentiment: AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Amazon Just Found Another Way to Chip Away at NVIDIA’s AI Dominance

AWS profit reportedly rose 55%, and Amazon has agreed to buy Decart AI optimization technology intended to make it easier to shift workloads from Nvidia chips to AWS Trainium. These developments may support AWS profitability and Amazon’s custom-chip strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing restoring access to Amazon’s storefront through Meta’s Muse shopping assistant. A deal could bring shoppers to Amazon, but talks are ongoing and any related shopping fees remain only a possibility. Amazon Stock Rises as Meta Shopping Talks Continue

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total value of $2,335,145.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,389,353.70. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas Herrington sold 6,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,623,646.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 488,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,755,580.35. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,372 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,921. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $320.73.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $255.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

Further Reading

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